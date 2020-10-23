Former Rome mayor Alemanno's 6-yr term upheld (Di venerdì 23 ottobre 2020) Rome, OCT 23 - An appeals court on Friday upheld a six-year prison term for Gianni Alemanno, the Former centre-right mayor of Rome, for corruption and illegal financing. In Italy sentences do not ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
ROME, OCT 23 - An appeals court on Friday upheld a six-year prison term for Gianni Alemanno, the former centre-right mayor of Rome, for corruption and illegal financing. In Italy sentences do not usua ...
COVID-19: Ex-minister De Girolamo tests positive
ROME, OCT 20 - Former Agriculture Minister Nunzia De Girolamo announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19 in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday. De Girolamo, a member of the opposition cen ...
