CGTN | China marks 70th Anniversary of War to Resist U S Aggression and Aid Korea | calls for cherishing world peace

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 23 ottobre 2020) BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/on Friday held an event to commemorate theof the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) army entering the Democratic People's Republic of(DPRK) in the War toU.S.and Aid(1950-1953). Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of(CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), delivered a speech at the event, urging the nation to remember history, carry forward the spirit of the CPV and advance socialism with new characteristics. Read the original article here. Remembering the war Speaking at event, the Chinese president stressed that the great victory of the War toU.S. ...