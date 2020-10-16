Zazoom Social Blog Ultima Ora Video Tv

Guilty Gear Strive | Data di uscita annunciata
Il nuovo capitolo dell’amata serie Guilty Gear, Guilty Gear -Strive- arriverà il 9 aprile ...

Guilty Gear Strive: Data di uscita annunciata (Di venerdì 16 ottobre 2020) Il nuovo capitolo dell’amata serie Guilty Gear, Guilty Gear -Strive- arriverà il 9 aprile 2021 per Playstation 4, Playstation 5 e PC Digital. Il gioco sarà disponibile per l’early access dal 6 aprile 2021 per i giocatori che hanno prenotato la Deluxe o la Ultimate Edition (l’Early Access avrà 13 dei 15 personaggi giocabili. Per la Modalità Storia, solamente il prologo sarà disponibile prima del day1). La Deluxe e la Ultimate Edition saranno disponibili solamente in versione digitale in Europa. I pre-order fisici sono disponibili da oggi (presso i retailer che aderiscono all’iniziativa) per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5, mentre i pre-order digitali saranno disponibili in Europa più avanti. La Deluxe Edition avrà anche il ...
