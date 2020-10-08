Infosys to Acquire Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience, Commerce & Analytics Company, Blue Acorn iCi (Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) Leading Adobe, Salesforce Commerce &; Shopify Partner, further strengthens Infosys' Digital capabilities across North America BENGALURU, India and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive agreement to Acquire Blue Acorn iCi, Adobe Platinum partner in the US, and a leader in Digital Customer Experience, Commerce and Analytics. The move further strengthens Infosys' end-to-end Customer Experience offerings and demonstrates its continued commitment to help clients navigate their ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
equitybulls : Infosys to acquire Blue Acorn iCi @Infosys #AcorniCi #Acquisition -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Infosys AcquireInfosys to Acquire Product Design and Development firm Kaleidoscope Innovation Padova News
Infosys AcquireSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infosys Acquire