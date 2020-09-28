TEKKEN 7: Season Pass 4 e nuovo trailerDYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES AL TGS 2020Yakuza: Like a Dragon arriva il 10 novembreRissa per la mascherina alla Coop di Crema : Il video della maxi rissaGoodnight! la buonanotte sexy di Federica PellegriniLa sexy Ludovica Pagani mostra un décolleté che lascia senza fiatoPaolo Conte : Mai voluto andare a Sanremo, odio la competizione!Antonio Dikele Distefano : Nati italiani ma non ci riconoscono, il ...Prime Day torna il 13 e 14 ottobre con grandi offerteGrande Fratello Vip, il topless di Dayane Mello fa impazzire la rete

COVID deaths lower where flu-vaccine-rate high - study

It estimated that an 1% increase in flu-vaccine coverage among over-65s could have avoided 78,560 ...

It estimated that an 1% increase in flu-vaccine coverage among over-65s could have avoided 78,560 contagions.
COVID deaths lower where flu-vaccine-rate high - study
ROME, SEP 28 - The flu vaccine seems to help combat the coronavirus, according to a study by Milan's Centro Cardiologico Monzino and published in the Vaccines journal. The study said that the regions ...
COVID-19 won't stop at one million deaths warns Speranza
ROME, SEP 28 - Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza called on the Italian public to continue to respect the anti-COVID rules as he commented on Monday on estimates that the pandemic has now claime ...
