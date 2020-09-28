COVID deaths lower where flu-vaccine-rate high - study (Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) It estimated that an 1% increase in flu-vaccine coverage among over-65s could have avoided 78,560 contagions., ANSA,. Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno (Di lunedì 28 settembre 2020) It estimated that an 1% increase in flu-coverage among over-65s could have avoided 78,560 contagions., ANSA,.

Alberta deaths in 2020 (so far): COVID: 260 Opioid overdose: 449

ROME, SEP 28 - The flu vaccine seems to help combat the coronavirus, according to a study by Milan's Centro Cardiologico Monzino and published in the Vaccines journal. The study said that the regions ...

COVID-19 won't stop at one million deaths warns Speranza

ROME, SEP 28 - Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza called on the Italian public to continue to respect the anti-COVID rules as he commented on Monday on estimates that the pandemic has now claime ...

