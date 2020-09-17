Bitumina Industries Ltd becomes a significant shareholder in Nynas AB (Di giovedì 17 settembre 2020) LONDON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Bitumina Industries Ltd ("Bitumina") announced today that it has bought 50%* percent of the outstanding share capital in Nynas AB from Neste AB, which will make Bitumina Industries Ltd the single largest shareholder in Nynas AB. Nynas is a global leader in naphthenic specialty oils and a premier bitumen partner in Europe. It has four refineries: Harburg in Germany, Nynäshamn and Gothenburg in Sweden and Eastham in the UK. Eastham is a joint venture with Shell. Bernd Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Bitumina commented: "We take great pride to have been able to acquire the shares in Nynas from Neste and are certain that this step will pave the way for a successful ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Bitumina Industries
Bitumina IndustriesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bitumina Industries