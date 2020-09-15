MAGHREB PHARMA Expo to contribute to Algeria plans to export for US$ 5 billion locally produced drugs by 2025 (Di martedì 15 settembre 2020) ALGIERS, Algeria, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Easyfairs Northeral, the organizer of MAGHREB PHARMA Expo has announced new dates for its annual international tradeshow for the PHARMAceutical industry in North Africa. In this context, the Algerian PHARMAceutical Industry Minister, Lotfi Benbahmed, announced end of August in Algiers that Algeria plans to Export the equivalent of $ 5 billion worth of locally produced drugs. An approach that will be based on local producers and even on foreign PHARMAceutical companies present in Algeria : "By 2025, Algeria, through the capacities of its ... Leggi su iltempo
