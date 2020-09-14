Risen signs a Synergetic 140 MW Agreement with UPC-AC Energy Solar (Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020) NINGBO, China, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance Solar photovoltaic products, has just announced a structured 140MWp supply contract with UPC-AC Energy Solar Asia Limited (UPC-AC Energy SA). The multi-party deal, accommodating various stakeholder requirements, consists of Risen's proven Mono PERC modules being provided over the turn of this year and into early 2021. UPC-AC Energy SA is a joint venture company between UPC Renewables and AC Energy, and together they form a potential candidate under a "watch this space" tag. with over 1GW of Solar projects in its pipeline across Asia Pacific, this JV entity is making ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
