Che meraviglia... Eva Henger più sexy che mai incanta i follower Passione hot... Raffaella Fico super sexy col fidanzatoElisabetta Gregoraci: Flavio ha sbagliato molto nella nostra storiaI killer di Willy Monteiro rischiano il carcere a vitaWanda Nara si fa fotografare il cu.. dal figlio, e scatta la polemicaPaolo Del Debbio è dimagrito ma non è malato!Un bicchiere di troppo: Anziani fanno sesso in pubblico e si beccano ...Esplosione in una palazzina a Milano: sei i feriti, uno è graveMario Pincarelli, Il padre è disperato : Non sapeva che Willy ...GTA Online: Lotte tra business

Risen signs a Synergetic 140 MW Agreement with UPC-AC Energy Solar

NINGBO, China, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of ...

zazoom
Commenta
Risen signs a Synergetic 140 MW Agreement with UPC-AC Energy Solar (Di lunedì 14 settembre 2020) NINGBO, China, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance Solar photovoltaic products, has just announced a structured 140MWp supply contract with UPC-AC Energy Solar Asia Limited (UPC-AC Energy SA). The multi-party deal, accommodating various stakeholder requirements, consists of Risen's proven Mono PERC modules being provided over the turn of this year and into early 2021. UPC-AC Energy SA is a joint venture company between UPC Renewables and AC Energy, and together they form a potential candidate under a "watch this space" tag. with over 1GW of Solar projects in its pipeline across Asia Pacific, this JV entity is making ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Risen signs

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Risen signs
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Risen signs Risen signs Synergetic Agreement with