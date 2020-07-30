La salsa di soia potrebbe essere Keto-friendly?Alessio Lo Passo smentisce a iGossip.it il flirt con Selvaggia Roma: ...Naike Rivelli e Ornella Muti tutte nude mostrano il lato BIl piccolo messo in vendita dal padre : La mamma rom rivuole il suo ...Rocco Casalino e le accuse al compagno segnalato all’antiriciclaggioPierluigi Diaco lascia senza parole Paolo Ciavarro ... non me ne ...Red Dead Online: il nuovo aggiornamentoNancy Brilli sirenetta a Ponza conquista i social.La mamma va a fare il bagno: trovata morta poco dopo da marito e ...La Vespa d’epoca – cosa dovresti sapere sulla storica due ruote

MagniProtect by Magniflex | the world' s first antiviral sleep collection tested against COVID-19 is Made in Italy

FLORENCE, Italy, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative technology developed by Magniflex inhibits ...

MagniProtect by Magniflex: the world's first antiviral sleep collection tested against COVID-19 is Made in Italy (Di giovedì 30 luglio 2020) FLORENCE, Italy, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The innovative technology developed by Magniflex inhibits the persistence of bacteria and viruses on fabrics and has been specifically tested against SARS-COV-2.     From Magniflex's Made in Italyresearch and innovation department, the first sleep collection whose effectiveness has been certified by independent Italian and international laboratories. We're going through hard times, in which the health's protection is one of the top priorities. That's why Magniflex, a leading Italian company with over 50 years of experience in mattresses and sleeping accessories manufacturing, is proud to introduce ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Covid-19, una nuova tecnologia elimina il virus dai tessuti  TuttOggi
Covid-19, una nuova tecnologia elimina il virus dai tessuti
Nuove Tecnologie in Medicina e Chirurgia dell’Università di Pisa hanno dimostrato che MagniProtect è in grado di produrre la sua efficacia nell’arco di 60 minuti, con oltre il 99% di SARS-COV-2 elimin ...
