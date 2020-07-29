Risen Energy Introduces "Low Voltage" 600W+ Modules - Bigger Than Bigger, High to Low (Di mercoledì 29 luglio 2020) NINGBO, China, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/



At the Fifth PV Power Plant Design and Equipment Selection Seminar and the jointly held "210 Technology Trend Seminar" organized by PVmen and Risen Energy, Risen Energy announced plans to launch their Titan series 600W+PV Modules. This joint event, held in Guizhou from July 23-25 was attended by experts and enterprise representatives from the industry and they had a lively discussion on the mature supporting facility of the 210 technology industry chain and research technology. They also had a positive discussion about Risen Energy's new 600W + Modules with High current and low Voltage. This event was Highly significant, as with the ... Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Risen Energy Risen Energy inks EPC contract for a 250 MW project in Vietnam Padova News Risen Energy inks EPC contract for a 250 MW project in Vietnam

The company continues its excellent track record in overseas markets NINGBO, China, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd. (SZSE:300118) recently announced that the company will provide ...

The company continues its excellent track record in overseas markets NINGBO, China, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd. (SZSE:300118) recently announced that the company will provide ...