Back to the Future- The ultimate Trilogy | ad ottobre 2020 uscirà il Dvd
Dal 21 ottobre sta per uscire il Dvd di Back to the Future- the ultimate Trilogy, un cofanetto speciale ...

Back to the Future- The ultimate Trilogy: ad ottobre 2020 uscirà il Dvd (Di martedì 28 luglio 2020) Dal 21 ottobre sta per uscire il Dvd di Back to the Future- the ultimate Trilogy, un cofanetto speciale per la saga di Ritorno al Futuro. In occasione del 35 anniversario di Ritorno al Futuro, una delle più grandi trilogie della storia del cinema arriva per la prima volta in 4K ultra HD. Ci sarà una proiezione inaugurale del film al BCT Festival di Benevento, con la partecipazione eclusiva via Skipe dello sceneggiatore Bob Gale. Con i nuovi Blu-Ray rimasterizzati e gli inediti 4K ultra HD, a partire dal 21 ottobre con Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Italia. Leggi anche: Ritorno al Futuro: usciva nelle sale americane il 3 luglio del 1985 Back to the Future- The ultimate Trilogy: dal ... Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily

La data precisa debutto sul mercato del nuovo cofanetto è il 21 ottobre 2020 (perché il 21 ottobre? Perché è il Back to the Future Day, il giorno in cui Marty McFly arriva nel 2015). Ritorno al futuro ...
