PHASE Scientific Announces CE Mark Approval for the PHASIFYTM VIRAL RNA Extraction Kit

PHASE Scientific Announces CE Mark Approval for the PHASIFY(TM) VIRAL RNA Extraction Kit (Di lunedì 20 luglio 2020) Helping improve COVID-19 real positive results through better detection sensitivity HONG KONG, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/

PHASE Scientific, a fast-growing biotechnology company, Announces today it has received the Conformité Européene (CE) Mark Approval for its PHASIFY™ VIRAL RNA Extraction Kit. The CE Marking confirms that PHASIFY™ VIRAL complies with the European In-Vitro Diagnostic Devices Directive (98/79/EC), which enables PHASE Scientific to expand commercialization of PHASIFY™ VIRAL to the European Union and other CE Mark geographies as part of the fight against COVID-19. The PHASIFY™ VIRAL RNA ... Leggi su iltempo

