Uccisa sulle strisce pedonali a 9 anni : Il pirata della strada si è ...Wiko View 4 Lite nelle varianti Deep Blue e Deep GoldMICHELLE HUNZIKER CON L’AMICO ROVAZZI SCIVOLA IN AQUAFANNASTRI 2020 : STASERA SERATA DEDICATA A ENNIO MORRICONEIMU 2020: quali comuni hanno prorogato la scadenza?Riso Bomba: l’ingrediente base per la paella ValencianaModa, il futuro passa dall’Ecomm Fashion: il 7 luglio 1.500 brand ...E' morto a 91 anni Ennio Morricone : Le più belle colonne sonore del ...Richieste di preventivi: trovare clienti online con un semplice clickTemptation Island, Flavio e Nunzia : E' la prima volta che siamo ...

Papiloxyl Offers Guidance on Prevention of Human Papillomavirus HPV in Both Men and Women

How HPV affects a couple's health MALAGA, Spain, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a high prevalence ...

zazoom
Commenta
Papiloxyl Offers Guidance on Prevention of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in Both Men and Women (Di martedì 7 luglio 2020) How HPV affects a couple's health MALAGA, Spain, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/

There is a high prevalence of HPV infection among sexually active adults and as it is asymptomatic in many cases, either partner could have got a latent infection for many years without knowing. So, having HPV is not a sign of infidelity, and there is no possibility of saying who transmitted the virus to whom, or if it was caused by a past relationship. In Women, cervical cancer is a sexually transmitted disease since more than 90% are due to high-risk HPV types, especially at 16 to 18, and its incidence is getting higher in Women younger than 35 years. Premalignant lesions, called "cervical intraepithelial neoplasms", can be identified on the Pap test; it is recommended for every woman from when she starts sexual activity. Treatment in these initial stages can be curative and prevent cancer. However, any ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Papiloxyl Offers

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Papiloxyl Offers
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Papiloxyl Offers Papiloxyl Offers Guidance Prevention Human