Justin Bieber rilascia a sorpresa il nuovo singolo | Get Me

Justin Bieber ha rilasciato a sorpresa un nuovo singolo ‘Get Me‘, un duetto con Kehlani. Il ...

Justin Bieber rilascia a sorpresa il nuovo singolo, Get Me (Di mercoledì 29 gennaio 2020) Justin Bieber ha rilasciato a sorpresa un nuovo singolo ‘Get Me‘, un duetto con Kehlani. Il pezzo arriva a distanza di tre settimane da Yummy. Onestamente sono perplesso, non pensavo che un ragazzo così attaccato ai numeri e alle classifiche sfornasse un brano così debole come Get Me, soprattutto dopo la mancata numero 1 di Yummy (che adesso è fuori dalla top 20 su iTunes USA). B!tches, secondo voi Justin riuscirà a raggiungere la tanto agognata vetta della Billboard HOT100 con questo pezzo? Justin Bieber ft Kehlani: Get Me – il testo Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me? Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me Ha-ha-ha, you get me Ha-ha-ha, you get me See, you lookin’ beyond the surface Can tell by the questions you’re asking You got me ... bitchyf

