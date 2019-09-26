Windows 10 May Update | disponibile la build 18362 387 Insider

Fonte : surface-phone

(Di giovedì 26 settembre 2019) È da questa mattinaun nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Release Preview con a bordo10 May 2019: stiamo parlando della.387. Annuncio Oggi abbiamo rilasciato la.387 per gli utenti Release Preview che sono ancora su10 19H1. Questo è solo un piccolodella della.385. Prevediamo di abilitare presto questo aggiornamento anche per 19H2. Changelog Ancora non èun changelog ma, non appena sarà, provvederemo ad aggiornare l’articolo. Download Il nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo è numerato KB4517211 e per installarlo è sufficiente recarsi in Impostazioni > Aggiornamento e Sicurezza >e cliccare sul pulsante “Verifica disponibilità aggiornamenti“.

