Beta di Monster Hunter World Iceborne al via: data, orari e contenuti su PS4 e Xbox One (Di martedì 27 agosto 2019) Monster Hunter World Iceborne si prepara a fomentare tutti coloro che hanno apprezzato l'ultima incarnazione della celebre saga di casa Capcom. La compagnia giapponese - già "mamma" di Street Fighter, Resident Evil e Devil May Cry - ha infatti intenzione di lanciare la grande espansione del suo Monster game il prossimo 6 settembre, rendendola disponibile per il download o l'acquisto in versione scatolata da parte di tutti i cacciatori virtuali su PlayStation 4 e Xbox One - entro la fine del 2019 anche su PC - con un ricco carico di contenuti mai visti prima. Se siete ancora indecisi sull'acquisto, sappiate comunque che sarà fortunatamente possibile prendere parte ad una Beta di Monster Hunter World Iceborne, grazie a nuove sessioni di test organizzate dal colosso di Osaka. Queste, come comunicato dalla stessa Capcom, offriranno quattro opzioni relative alle missioni che i giocatori ...
Fonte : optimaitalia

