Windows 10 October Update | disponibile la build 17763 615

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.593 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti Windows 10 October 2018 Update: stiamo parlando della build 17763.593. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent devices from connecting to some Storage Area Network (SAN) devices using Internet Small Computer System Interface (iSCSI) after installing KB4497934. You may also receive an error in the System log section of Event Viewer with Event ID 43 from ...

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.592 : Stamattina, Microsoft ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.592. Changelog Addresses an issue that prevents Microsoft Edge from opening properly in certain scenarios when you select a link within an application. Addresses an issue that prevents an application from opening when using the command-line tool (cmd.exe) with the minimum (min) or maximum ...

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.557 : Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.557. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent the Windows Mixed Reality keyboard from rendering correctly in some applications. Addresses a security vulnerability by intentionally preventing connections between Windows and Bluetooth devices that are not secure and use well-known keys ...

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.529 : Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.529. Changelog Allows users to go back to a host browser from a Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG) container. Addresses an issue with looping redirects between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11. Updates wininet.dll to prevent the re-creation of File Transfer Protocol (FTP) control ...

Windows 10 October Update : disponibile la build 17763.504 : Ieri sera, Microsoft ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.504. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent access to some gov.uk websites that don’t support HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) when using Internet Explorer 11 or Microsoft Edge. Problemi noti After installing this Update, there may be issues using the Preboot Execution ...