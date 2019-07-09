Maddalena Corvaglia è innamoratissima! La romantica dedica per il ...Il concerto di Umberto Scipione nella Piazza Aldo Moro di FormiaXiaomi e TIM: Mi MIX 3 5G da oggi disponibileTimbravano e poi si assentavano! Furbetti del cartellino in ospedale ...Tutta colpa di bollette! Il Comune di Asti ha razionato l'acqua nel ...Alfredo e Lina Carbone... Marito e moglie muoiono d'infarto dopo una ...Andiamo a letto? Falò anticipato per Andrea e Jessica a Temptation ...Mara Venier firma per un altro anno in Rai: oltre Domenica In, una ...Meteo, arriva il maltempo! Allerta in 7 regioniIl piccolo cammina sul cornicione di un palazzo mentre il papà ...

Windows 10 October Update: disponibile la build 17763.615 (Di martedì 9 luglio 2019) Microsoft ha da poco rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per gli utenti con a bordo Windows 10 October 2018 Update: si tratta della build 17763.615. Changelog Addresses an issue that may cause the system to become unresponsive when an application uses the CameraCaptureUI API.  Addresses an issue that may cause BitLocker to go into recovery mode if BitLocker is being provisioned at the same time as Updates are being installed.  Security Updates to Windows Server, Microsoft Scripting Engine, Microsoft Graphics Component, Internet Explorer, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Virtualization, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Kernel, Microsoft Edge, Windows Cryptography, and Windows Fundamentals. Problemi noti Certain operations, such as rename, that you perform on files or folders that are on a Cluster Shared Volume (CSV) may fail with the error, ...
