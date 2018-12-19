No Silvio, non ora! Berlusconi salta Porta a Porta e semina il panicoSono difficile da sostituire! Antonella Clerici, Elisa Isoardi e La ...Meghan Markle sta lottando all'interno della famiglia reale! Tutto ...Flavio Insinna resta a casa?  L'Eredita` rischia la chiusura ...Non so come siano finiti qui! Nonnina ladra a 82 anni per fare i ...Christina Aguilera come Madonna su InstagramMarijuana al posto dell’incenso in chiesa! Sacerdote e fedeli ...Melissa Satta e Kevin Prince Boateng in crisi? L’ex Velina fa ...Alessia Macari dopo le polemiche con Mara Venier! Perché non la ...Mafia, Matteo Salvini : Camorra e 'Ndrangheta saranno cancellate

David Lowery | «L’addio di Robert Redford? La fine di un’epoca»

David Lowery | «L’addio di Robert Redford? La fine di un’epoca» Robert Redford sul set di Old man and the gun Robert Redford sul set di Old man and the gun Robert Redford ...

David Lowery: «L’addio di Robert Redford? La fine di un’epoca» (Di mercoledì 19 dicembre 2018) Robert Redford sul set di Old man and the gun Robert Redford sul set di Old man and the gun Robert Redford sul set di Old man and the gun Robert Redford sul set di Old man and the gun Robert Redford sul set di Old man and the gun Robert Redford sul set di Old man and the gun Robert Redford sul set di Old man and the gun Robert Redford sul set di Old man and the gun Robert Redford sul set di Old man and the gun Robert Redford sul set di Old man and the gun Robert Redford sul set di Old man and the gun Tutte le cose belle finiscono. E, anche se le carriere leggendarie continuano a vivere per sempre su grande schermo, prima o poi arriva il momento di dire addio alle icone di Hollywood. L’ultimo “pensionato” eccelso è Robert Redford, che chiude la sua storia d’attore in grande stile con il film Old Man & The Gun. Un regalo di Natale anticipato per i fan, insomma: presentato ...
  • Explorers : Cary Fukunaga e David Lowery stanno scrivendo un pilot ispirato al film anni

    Explorers : Cary Fukunaga e David Lowery stanno scrivendo un pilot ispirato al film anni '80 : Un altro pezzo del cinema anni '80 è pronto a fare il salto tv.Sulla scia dell'entusiasmo per revial e ritorni, due registi impegnati e in ascesa come Cary Fukunaga e David Lowery stanno scrivendo la sceneggiatura di un pilot ordinato da Paramount Television e che sarà basato sul film del 1985 Explorers di Joe Dante con protagonisti i giovani Ethan Hawke e River Phoenix. Fukunaga e Lowery scriveranno la sceneggiatura e l'intera "bibbia" ...

