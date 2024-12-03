AC Health makes critical HIV care more accessible to Filipinos with USAID support
MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health), in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is leading the private sector's efforts to fight the HIV epidemic in the Philippines by improving access to stigma-free care and lifesaving services.The partnership was sealed in time for World AIDS Day, whose theme "Collective Action: Sustain and Accelerate HIV Progress," underscores the importance of collaboration to overcome this Health challenge.AC Health will leverage its unique ecosystem to develop, test, and scale approaches to improving and expanding HIV care and prevention services in the Philippines. AC Health will onboard qualified Health service providers on the KonsultaMD platform and expand HIV awareness and screening services beyond Health facilities.
