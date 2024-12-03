Liberoquotidiano.it - AC Health makes critical HIV care more accessible to Filipinos with USAID support

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/AyalaHoldings, Inc. (AC), in partnershipthe U.S. Agency for International Development (), is leading the private sector's efforts to fight the HIV epidemic in the Philippines by improving access to stigma-freeand lifesaving services.The partnership was sealed in time for World AIDS Day, whose theme "Collective Action: Sustain and Accelerate HIV Progress," underscores the importance of collaboration to overcome thischallenge.ACwill leverage its unique ecosystem to develop, test, and scale approaches to improving and expanding HIVand prevention services in the Philippines. ACwill onboard qualifiedservice providers on the KonsultaMD platform and expand HIV awareness and screening services beyondfacilities.