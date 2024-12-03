AC Health makes critical HIV care more accessible to Filipinos with USAID support

Liberoquotidiano.it | 3 dic 2024
MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/

Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health), in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is leading the private sector's efforts to fight the HIV epidemic in the Philippines by improving access to stigma-free care and lifesaving services.The partnership was sealed in time for World AIDS Day, whose theme "Collective Action: Sustain and Accelerate HIV Progress," underscores the importance of collaboration to overcome this Health challenge.AC Health will leverage its unique ecosystem to develop, test, and scale approaches to improving and expanding HIV care and prevention services in the Philippines. AC Health will onboard qualified Health service providers on the KonsultaMD platform and expand HIV awareness and screening services beyond Health facilities.
AC Health makes critical HIV care more accessible to Filipinos with USAID support

Liberoquotidiano.it - AC Health makes critical HIV care more accessible to Filipinos with USAID support

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
  • AC Health makes critical HIV care more accessible to Filipinos with USAID support
  • Fonseca: Bove’s health more important than football
  • ac health makes criticalAC Health makes critical HIV care more accessible to Filipinos with USAID support - PRNewswire Manila [Philippines] 3 Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc AC Health in partnership with the US Agency for International Development USAID is leading the private sector efforts to fight the HIV e ... (bignewsnetwork.com)
  • ac health makes criticalAyala Healthcare Holdings, Inc.: AC Health makes critical HIV care more accessible to Filipinos with USAID support - Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health), in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is leading the private ... (finanznachrichten.de)
Video Health makes