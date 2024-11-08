Incase Announces New Edge Hardshell Case for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Liberoquotidiano.it di 8 nov 2024

Makers of the Original MacBook Hardshell Debut New Protective Case Solution Featuring Slim, Lightweight DesignCORONA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/

 InCase, a leading carry and protection brand, and the makers of the original MacBook Hardshell, today announced the new Edge Hardshell Case. Available for the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air, and the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the InCase Edge Hardshell provides complete scratch and bump protection in a form-fitting, minimal silhouette Case with a matte finish."As the leader in Mac laptop protection for over 15 years, we're excited to continue to innovate with the all-new Edge Hardshell Case," said Howie Davis, EVP of Merchandising at InCase. "The Edge Hardshell Case is designed to complement the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro's features and performance, while maintaining their portable designs.
