Makers of the Original MacBook Hardshell Debut New Protective Case Solution Featuring Slim, Lightweight DesignCORONA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/
InCase, a leading carry and protection brand, and the makers of the original MacBook Hardshell, today announced the new Edge Hardshell Case. Available for the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air, and the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the InCase Edge Hardshell provides complete scratch and bump protection in a form-fitting, minimal silhouette Case with a matte finish."As the leader in Mac laptop protection for over 15 years, we're excited to continue to innovate with the all-new Edge Hardshell Case," said Howie Davis, EVP of Merchandising at InCase. "The Edge Hardshell Case is designed to complement the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro's features and performance, while maintaining their portable designs.
InCase, a leading carry and protection brand, and the makers of the original MacBook Hardshell, today announced the new Edge Hardshell Case. Available for the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air, and the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the InCase Edge Hardshell provides complete scratch and bump protection in a form-fitting, minimal silhouette Case with a matte finish."As the leader in Mac laptop protection for over 15 years, we're excited to continue to innovate with the all-new Edge Hardshell Case," said Howie Davis, EVP of Merchandising at InCase. "The Edge Hardshell Case is designed to complement the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro's features and performance, while maintaining their portable designs.
Leggi l'articolo completo su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Incase Announces New Edge Hardshell Case for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
- Incase Announces New Edge Hardshell Case for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
- Incase Announces New Edge Hardshell Case for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro - Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incase, a leading carry and protection brand, and the makers of the original MacBook hardshell, today announced the new Edge Hardshell case. Available for the 13- and ... (adnkronos.com)
- KFC Announces New Chicken Tenders - Forget the fast food chicken sandwich wars, KFC is waging a new chicken battle. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain is known for its finger lickin’ good chicken, and its offerings just got ... (popculture.com)
- Arkansas Edge Announces New Program to Drum Up NIL Support - FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After having the most expensive base tier fan membership in the SEC less than a month ago, Arkansas Edge, the official NIL collective of the Razorbacks, is now accepting ... (msn.com)
Baby gang, la psicologa: "Si sentono tutti 'maranza': ecco come nasce la violenza"
Esce “Feeling”: La magia del duetto tra Elodie e Tiziano Ferro gaeta.it
Si trancia il dito con la motosega: 25enne operato d'urgenza in ospedale gaeta.it
Ritorna la colletta alimentare, iniziativa solidale per aiutare le persone in difficoltà ilpescara.it
L’ex di Khloe Kardashian ha acquistato una bambola gonfiabile a sua immagine: “È disgustoso” fanpage.it
Draghi: «Con Trump grande differenza nei rapporti Usa-Ue, ma non è tutto negativo». Cosa potrebbe cambiare ilmessaggero.it
X Factor 2024, cosa è successo nel Terzo Live? Tilt ed eliminazione, brani dance e ospiti speciali digital-news.it
Esce “Feeling”: La magia del duetto tra Elodie e Tiziano Ferro gaeta.it
Si trancia il dito con la motosega: 25enne operato d'urgenza in ospedale gaeta.it
Ritorna la colletta alimentare, iniziativa solidale per aiutare le persone in difficoltà ilpescara.it
L’ex di Khloe Kardashian ha acquistato una bambola gonfiabile a sua immagine: “È disgustoso” fanpage.it
Draghi: «Con Trump grande differenza nei rapporti Usa-Ue, ma non è tutto negativo». Cosa potrebbe cambiare ilmessaggero.it
X Factor 2024, cosa è successo nel Terzo Live? Tilt ed eliminazione, brani dance e ospiti speciali digital-news.it
Video Incase AnnouncesVideo Incase Announces