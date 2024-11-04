Liberoquotidiano.it - European leader in contamination control, has presented at the Annual Strategic Meeting the strategies which will guide its global expansion in the next five years

ROME, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/The plan provides for a targeted strengthening of current assets, with clear objectives of optimizing the products portfolio, enhancing internal skills, strengthening of the brand and continuous innovation. The ambitious initiative, illustrated by the Chief executive Officer Antonio Rachini, has instilled great interest among field experts Giovanni Scialò and Claudio Cafasso, who were present at the event and intend to invest in Rigel. Also supporting this strategy Daniele Pandolfibe part of the team, recognized expert in's monitoring in aseptic environments, whobe theDevelopment &Director starting November 4th. Pandolfi's extensive experience and hisvision for emerging markets is going to contribute in a significative way to Rigel's International Growth.