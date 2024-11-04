ROME, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/
The plan provides for a targeted strengthening of current assets, with clear objectives of optimizing the products portfolio, enhancing internal skills, strengthening of the brand and continuous innovation. The ambitious initiative, illustrated by the Chief executive Officer Antonio Rachini, has instilled great interest among field experts Giovanni Scialò and Claudio Cafasso, who were present at the event and intend to invest in Rigel. Also supporting this strategy Daniele Pandolfi will be part of the team, recognized expert in contamination's monitoring in aseptic environments, who will be the global Development & Strategic Director starting November 4th. Pandolfi's extensive experience and his Strategic vision for emerging markets is going to contribute in a significative way to Rigel's International Growth.
The plan provides for a targeted strengthening of current assets, with clear objectives of optimizing the products portfolio, enhancing internal skills, strengthening of the brand and continuous innovation. The ambitious initiative, illustrated by the Chief executive Officer Antonio Rachini, has instilled great interest among field experts Giovanni Scialò and Claudio Cafasso, who were present at the event and intend to invest in Rigel. Also supporting this strategy Daniele Pandolfi will be part of the team, recognized expert in contamination's monitoring in aseptic environments, who will be the global Development & Strategic Director starting November 4th. Pandolfi's extensive experience and his Strategic vision for emerging markets is going to contribute in a significative way to Rigel's International Growth.
Leggi tutto su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - European leader in contamination control, has presented at the Annual Strategic Meeting the strategies which will guide its global expansion in the next five years
🔥Argomento popolare! Diverse fonti ne stanno discutendo.
- European leader in contamination control, has presented at the Annual Strategic Meeting the strategies which will guide its global expansion in the next five years
- Contamination control for semiconductor equipment - We are specialists in contamination control research. We develop instrumentation and strategies for applications with the most challenging requirements in the High Tech Industry, including EUV ... (tno.nl)
- Complete Contamination Control Solutions Provider - including ISO 14644-1:2015, EU GMP Annex 1 and we have complete 21 CFR Part 11 solutions. As a leader in contamination control and a complete solutions provider, we offer fully integrated and robust ... (pharmaceutical-technology.com)
- Alarming Contamination: European Drinking Water Tainted with Toxic Chemical - PAN Europe has issued warnings about this "invisible threat," emphasizing the urgent need for measures to control and reduce drinking water contamination. Also read Recent findings have revealed a ... (msn.com)
Video European leaderVideo European leader