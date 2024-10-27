Art of Play a Roma, cos’è? Biglietti e info (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Art of Play: un mondo di gioco da scoprire! Dal 25 ottobre Roma si trasforma in un gigantesco parco giochi grazie a Art of Play, la mostra immersiva dedicata all’universo di Hello Kitty. Dopo il trionfo parigino di “House of dreamers”, le designer Elena e Giulia Sella hanno dato vita a questo nuovo progetto che promette di incantare grandi e piccini. 16 installazioni interattive aspettano il pubblico a Pratibus (Viale Angelico 52) per un’esperienza unica, dove grandi e piccini potranno riscoprire la gioia del gioco.Ad accogliere i visitatori ci sarà l’orsetto mascotte Teddy con uno show di effetti speciali.Un’esposizione interattiva che farà scoprire il mondo magico di Hello Kitty come non l’avete mai visto prima. Da non perdere l’Hello Kitty Cafe e tutte le altre sorprese. Art of Play Biglietto scontato Vai subito sul sito https://www.artofPlay. Leggi tutta la notizia su Funweek.it (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Art of: un mondo di gioco da scoprire! Dal 25 ottobresi trasforma in un gigantesco parco giochi grazie a Art of, la mostra immersiva dedicata all’universo di Hello Kitty. Dopo il trionfo parigino di “House of dreamers”, le designer Elena e Giulia Sella hanno dato vita a questo nuovo progetto che promette di incantare grandi e piccini. 16 installazioni interattive aspettano il pubblico a Pratibus (Viale Angelico 52) per un’esperienza unica, dove grandi e piccini potranno riscoprire la gioia del gioco.Ad accogliere i visitatori ci sarà l’orsetto mascotte Teddy con uno show di effetti speciali.Un’esposizione interattiva che farà scoprire il mondo magico di Hello Kitty come non l’avete mai visto prima. Da non perdere l’Hello Kitty Cafe e tutte le altre sorprese. Art ofBiglietto scontato Vai subito sul sito https://www.artof

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Now grown up, children who inspired Penang’s iconic murals 12 years ago reunite with artist - All the Tan siblings wanted was to get on a big red bicycle and have a bit of fun. Little did they know that they would be immortalised in an iconic mural in Penang, which became one of Malaysia’s ... (thestar.com.my)

3-y-old German ‘mini-Picasso’ makes splash in art world, social media - NEUBEUERN, Germany (AFP) — Three-year-old Laurent Schwarz may still be wearing nappies, but his paintings have earned him social media fame and the nickname of Germany’s “mini-Picasso”. (jamaicaobserver.com)

Jane Rosenberg, sketch artist of the condemned: ‘We love to see the rich and famous fall’ - With more than four decades of experience, she has published a retrospective of the legal cases that have marked American society: from Donald Trump to ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán ... (english.elpais.com)

Local notes: Alice L. Walton School of Medicine announced the hiring of three new leadership positions - Alice L. Walton School of Medicine announced the hiring of three new leadership positions -- Shahrzad Bazargan-Hejazi, PhD, Assistant Dean of Research Education; Chris Candler, MD, EdD -- Senior ... (nwaonline.com)