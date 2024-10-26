Il gol di Vardy risponde all’apertura di Yates nell’inizio veloce del derby dell’East Midlands (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) 2024-10-25 21:53:20 Breaking news: Ryan Yates ha segnato il suo primo gol stagionale da 25 yard portando il Nottingham Forest in vantaggio al 16? contro il Leicester City venerdì – ma Jamie Vardy ha risposto per i Foxes entro otto minuti. Il primo tiro basso del Capitano Yates ha battuto il portiere Mads Hermansen dopo che Facundo Buonanotte, James Justin e Ricardo Pereira hanno tutti sprecato le occasioni per liberare su calcio d’angolo di Forest. Lo skipper ospite Vardy ha poi realizzato un tipico finale tagliente per portare il livello del City, applicando un dito del piede all’invitante cross da sinistra di Harry Winks per il secondo gol dell’attaccante in altrettante partite. Leggi tutta la notizia su Justcalcio.com (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) 2024-10-25 21:53:20 Breaking news: Ryanha segnato il suo primo gol stagionale da 25 yard portando il Nottingham Forest in vantaggio al 16? contro il Leicester City venerdì – ma Jamieha risposto per i Foxes entro otto minuti. Il primo tiro basso del Capitanoha battuto il portiere Mads Hermansen dopo che Facundo Buonanotte, James Justin e Ricardo Pereira hanno tutti sprecato le occasioni per liberare su calcio d’angolo di Forest. Lo skipper ospiteha poi realizzato un tipico finale tagliente per portare il livello del City, applicando un dito del piede all’invitante cross da sinistra di Harry Winks per il secondo gol dell’attaccante in altrettante partite.

