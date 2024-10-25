World Employer Branding Festival, a top-tier event hosted by Employer Branding Institute that brings together global perspectives and expertise, finally coming to Jingdezhen from December 1 to 2, 2024. This top-tier event brings together global perspectives and expertise, offering a unique opportunity to explore the latest trends in Employer Branding. As a large-scale exhibition showcasing innovative HR projects, it's the ultimate platform for cutting-edge case studies and insights. With over 1,000 brands already on board, this is your moment to connect with the most influential players in the industry. Be there or miss out on the future of Employer Branding. The Festival aims to share advanced and well-established theories and practical methods with all attendees.
Liberoquotidiano.it - World Employer Branding Festival will be held in China from December 1 to 2, join us for an unforgettable journey of inspiration and recognition
