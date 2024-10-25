Oral-B iO Series 10: pulizia smart con Intelligenza Artificiale (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Prendersi cura dei propri denti non è soltanto una questione di bellezza, ma un aspetto fondamentale in termini di salute. Anche in questo caso arriva in nostro aiuto la tecnologia, con un dispositivo che fa addirittura da live-coach guidandoci durante la pulizia. L’Oral-B iO Series 10 unisce Intelligenza Artificiale e tecnologia magnetica per una pulizia profonda e personalizzata. Con sensori smart e guida in tempo reale tramite app, è ideale per le amanti dei gadget tecnologici. Dilei.it - Oral-B iO Series 10: pulizia smart con Intelligenza Artificiale Leggi tutta la notizia su Dilei.it (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Prendersi cura dei propri denti non è soltanto una questione di bellezza, ma un aspetto fondamentale in termini di salute. Anche in questo caso arriva in nostro aiuto la tecnologia, con un dispositivo che fa addirittura da live-coach guidandoci durante la. L’-B iO10 uniscee tecnologia magnetica per unaprofonda e personalizzata. Con sensorie guida in tempo reale tramite app, è ideale per le amanti dei gadget tecnologici.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Agomab Announces $89 Million Series D Financing to Support Broad Fibrosis-Focused Pipeline - Agomab Therapeutics NV (‘Agomab’) today announced a $89 million (€82.1 million) Series D financing round, with participation from new investors Sanofi ... (businesswire.com)

7 Texas prep stars in World Series - For the first time since 2020, there are no Texas teams in the World Series. There will be plenty of Texas representation on the field, however, with seven former Texas ... (tylerpaper.com)

Don't wait for Black Friday — Oral-B iO3 is already 40% off at Amazon right now - Looking for a dentist-approved electric toothbrush that won't break the bank? I've got good news. The Oral-B iO Series 3, which usually sits at a premium price point, has just received a massive ... (tomsguide.com)

Seaport Therapeutics secures US$225 Series B funding to develop neuropsychiatric medicines using Monash University prodrug technology - The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Seaport Therapeutics, which uses a unique drug delivery platform originally developed by Monash University, has announced the closing of an oversubscribed ... (monash.edu)