Kennametal Expands Legacy Portfolio with Three New Turning Products

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/



Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is expanding its Turning Portfolio with the introduction of new inserts and cutting tools that significantly broadens its machining capabilities in the small parts and medical machining space. The Three new Products –TopSwiss™ Turning Inserts and Micro Boring Solid (MBS) tooling, and KCU25B Turning Inserts – are designed to improve output, enhance component quality, reduce errors and help customers achieve accurate and clean results. "The addition of these Products builds on our Legacy Portfolio of high-performance Turning Products, as well as our ambition to become a one-stop shop for all customers globally," said Scott Etling, Vice President of Global Product Management.

