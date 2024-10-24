Presidenziali Usa, Trump in vantaggio di due punti su Harris nell’ultimo sondaggio del Wsj (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) A meno di due settimane dal voto per la Casa Bianca, nell’ultimo sondaggio del Wall Street Journal Donald Trump ha sorpassato Kamala Harris. Nell’indagine, che ha considerato anche candidati terzi e indipendenti, il tycoon ha ottenuto il 47 per cento dei consensi a fronte del 45 per cento della rivale. Kamala Harris (Ansa).Situazione ribaltata rispetto ad agosto Ad agosto era stata invece l’attuale vicepresidente risultare avanti di due punti sul candidato repubblicano. Dalla rilevazione emerge che gli elettori hanno adottato una visione più positiva del programma e del quadriennio da presidente di Trump e, al contrario, una visione più negativa dell’operato della candidata democratica come numero due di Joe Biden. Un comizio di Trump (Ansa).Articolo completo: Presidenziali Usa, Trump in vantaggio di due punti su Harris nell’ultimo sondaggio del Wsj dal blog Lettera43 Lettera43.it - Presidenziali Usa, Trump in vantaggio di due punti su Harris nell’ultimo sondaggio del Wsj Leggi tutta la notizia su Lettera43.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) A meno di due settimane dal voto per la Casa Bianca,del Wall Street Journal Donaldha sorpassato Kamala. Nell’indagine, che ha considerato anche candidati terzi e indipendenti, il tycoon ha ottenuto il 47 per cento dei consensi a fronte del 45 per cento della rivale. Kamala(Ansa).Situazione ribaltata rispetto ad agosto Ad agosto era stata invece l’attuale vicepresidente risultare avanti di duesul candidato repubblicano. Dalla rilevazione emerge che gli elettori hanno adottato una visione più positiva del programma e del quadriennio da presidente die, al contrario, una visione più negativa dell’operato della candidata democratica come numero due di Joe Biden. Un comizio di(Ansa).Articolo completo:Usa,indi duesudel Wsj dal blog Lettera43

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Kamala Harris : Donald Trump è un fascista - La vicepresidente Kamala Harris ha affermato di credere che l’ex presidente Donald Trump sia un fascista. I commenti di Harris sono arrivati ??dopo un articolo del New York Times, in cui il capo dello staff di Trump più longevo, John Kelly, ha affermato che l’ex presidente aveva apertamente ammirato il dittatore tedesco Adolf Hitler durante il suo […]. (Periodicodaily.com)

USA 2024 - Kamala Harris attacca Trump : “Fascista” - lui ribatte : “Solo bugie”. È testa a testa nei sondaggi - L'attuale vicepresidente ha definito l'ex tycoon "un fascista" e lui: "Lei non sa mettere due parole in fila". Intanto, secondo gli ultimi sondaggi, è testa a testa tra i due candidati nei sette Stati chiave. Continua a leggere . Botta e risposta tra Kamala Harris e Donald Trump a meno di due settimane dalle elezioni presidenziali USA del 5 novembre prossimo. (Fanpage.it)

Suspect in shootings of Democratic office in Arizona had over 120 guns in his home, officials find - An Arizona prosecutor said the man arrested in the shooting of a Democratic National Committee office in suburban Phoenix had more than 120 guns and over 250,000 rounds of ammunition in his home. (6abc.com)

Where Harris, Trump campaigns stand on tech policy - Those polled by Pew are concerned that AI is being used to influence the election, and a poll earlier in the year shows that people are wary of the amount of power ammassed by social media and Big ... (minnesotareformer.com)

2024 election updates: Harris calls Trump a 'fascist' as new polling shows possible shift - NEW YORK - In the closing weeks of Election Day 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris is labeling former President Donald Trump a "fascist" after his longest-serving chief of staff, John Kelly, said that ... (fox5ny.com)