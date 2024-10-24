Moving Out: il gioco gratis su Epic Games dal 24 al 31 ottobre 2024 (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024)
Dal 24 al 31 ottobre 2024
, gli utenti di Epic Games
possono scaricare gratuitamente Moving
Out, un esilarante simulatore di traslochi che promette ore di puro divertimento, soprattutto in compagnia. Questo titolo, sviluppato da SMG Studio e Devm Games
, è perfetto per chi ama i giochi cooperativi ricchi di azione, caos e risate.
Cosa aspettarsi da Moving
Out?
Moving
Out è un gioco
in cui i giocatori assumono il ruolo di “Tecnici di Dislocazione Certificati”, il cui compito è spostare oggetti da case, uffici e persino fattorie nel minor tempo possibile. Non si tratta del classico simulatore serio: in Moving
Out, la fisica esilarante e il gameplay caotico rendono ogni trasloco un’avventura imprevedibile.
