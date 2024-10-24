Medioriente: Mossad, Cia e 007 Egitto a vertice domenica in Qatar (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Milano, 24 ott. (LaPresse) – Il capo del Mossad, David Barnea, parteciperà domenica a un vertice in Qatar insieme al capo della Cia, al direttore dell’intelligence egiziana e al primo ministro del Qatar, nel tentativo di rinnovare i negoziati per una tregua nella Striscia di Gaza e per il rilascio degli ostaggi ancora nelle mani di Hamas. Lo riporta Haaretz. Lapresse.it - Medioriente: Mossad, Cia e 007 Egitto a vertice domenica in Qatar Leggi tutta la notizia su Lapresse.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Milano, 24 ott. (LaPresse) – Il capo del, David Barnea, parteciperàa unininsieme al capo della Cia, al direttore dell’intelligence egiziana e al primo ministro del, nel tentativo di rinnovare i negoziati per una tregua nella Striscia di Gaza e per il rilascio degli ostaggi ancora nelle mani di Hamas. Lo riporta Haaretz.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Israeli delegation to travel to Qatar on Sunday to restart hostage talks - Official tells i24NEWS that Israel's objectives are the release of the hostages and the complete destruction of Hamas's military and governing capabilities ... (i24news.tv)

Mo: capo del Mossad andrà in Qatar per negoziare l'accordo sugli ostaggi - Tel Aviv, 24 ott. (Adnkronos) - David Barnea, capo del Mossad israeliano, si recherà a Doha, in Qatar, all'inizio della prossima settimana, nel tentativo di riavviare i negoziati per il rilascio degli ... (lagazzettadelmezzogiorno.it)

Iran's next move after Israel takes out Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar - Sinwar only took over as leader of Hamas a matter of weeks ago after the assassination of then leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on 31 July this year. No-one has claimed responsibility for Haniyeh’s ... (express.co.uk)