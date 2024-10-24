Agatha All Along ha confermato che Scarlet Witch è viva? (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Forse la domanda più grande che emerge dall’ultimo episodio di Agatha All Along è se la Scarlet Witch sia morta o viva. Agatha All Along è uno spin-off di WandaVision che vede Kathryn Hahn nel ruolo principale, con il ritorno del figlio di Wanda Maximoff, Billy, aka il supereroe Wiccan. Sebbene sia stato divertente seguire il loro viaggio lungo la Witches’ Road, Scarlet Witch è il grande punto interrogativo per i fan più dedicati della Marvel. Abbiamo visto Scarlet Witch “morire” in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, ma se c’è una lezione che i fumetti ci hanno insegnato, è che, a meno che non si veda un corpo, è solo una questione di tempo prima che un personaggio venga resuscitato. Agatha All Along ha continuamente sollevato il tema di Scarlet Witch e se sia viva, ma l’episodio di questa settimana si avvicina di più a fornire una risposta. Nerdpool.it - Agatha All Along ha confermato che Scarlet Witch è viva? Leggi tutta la notizia su Nerdpool.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Forse la domanda più grande che emerge dall’ultimo episodio diAllè se lasia morta oAllè uno spin-off di WandaVision che vede Kathryn Hahn nel ruolo principale, con il ritorno del figlio di Wanda Maximoff, Billy, aka il supereroe Wiccan. Sebbene sia stato divertente seguire il loro viaggio lungo laes’ Road,è il grande punto interrogativo per i fan più dedicati della Marvel. Abbiamo visto“morire” in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, ma se c’è una lezione che i fumetti ci hanno insegnato, è che, a meno che non si veda un corpo, è solo una questione di tempo prima che un personaggio venga resuscitato.Allha continuamente sollevato il tema die se sia, ma l’episodio di questa settimana si avvicina di più a fornire una risposta.

