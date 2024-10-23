Per l'American Psycho di Luca Guadagnino, è tempo di casting. Chi sarà il nuovo Patrick Bateman? (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) American Psycho è pronto a tornare, affila la tua ascia e rispolvera i vecchi CD di Huey Lewis and the News. Chi sarà il prossimo Patrick Bateman? La decisione spetta in gran parte a Luca Guadagnino che, come annunciato di recente, ha firmato per dirigere una nuova versione cinematografica del bizzarro quanto avvincente romanzo di Bret Easton Ellis. Visto che la tendenza di Hollywood a realizzare remake e reboot è ancora in atto, era solo questione di tempo prima di vedere riservare lo stesso trattamento ad American Psycho. Il film originale del 2000 aveva come protagonista Christian Bale nei panni del banchiere assassino, e la sua interpretazione deliziosamente folle ha praticamente lanciato la sua carriera. Gqitalia.it - Per l'American Psycho di Luca Guadagnino, è tempo di casting. Chi sarà il nuovo Patrick Bateman? Leggi tutta la notizia su Gqitalia.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024)è pronto a tornare, affila la tua ascia e rispolvera i vecchi CD di Huey Lewis and the News. Chiil prossimo? La decisione spetta in gran parte ache, come annunciato di recente, ha firmato per dirigere una nuova versione cinematografica del bizzarro quanto avvincente romanzo di Bret Easton Ellis. Visto che la tendenza di Hollywood a realizzare remake e reboot è ancora in atto, era solo questione diprima di vedere riservare lo stesso trattamento ad. Il film originale del 2000 aveva come protagonista Christian Bale nei panni del banchiere assassino, e la sua interpretazione deliziosamente folle ha praticamente lanciato la sua carriera.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Sorry Fans Of Netflix's Monsters, We've Got Bad News - Netflix viewers have been glued to the streaming platform’s true crime release, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, since its launch. The dramatised show centres on the story of real-life ... (huffingtonpost.co.uk)

‘Challengers’ Luca Guadagnino Directing New Adaptation Of ‘American Psycho’ - The ‘Suspiria’ and ‘Call Me by Your Name’ director has Scott Z. Burns working on a fresh movie script based on the controversial Bret Easton Ellis book. (moviefone.com)

Monsters star Cooper Koch open to playing Patrick Bateman in new American psycho reboot - Monsters star Cooper Koch is open to playing another deadly killer. After playing Erik Menendez in Netflix ‘s Monsters series, the 28-year-old actor has expressed interest in playing Patrick Bateman ... (coveredgeekly.com)