Per l'American Psycho di Luca Guadagnino, è tempo di casting. Chi sarà il nuovo Patrick Bateman? (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024)
American Psycho
è pronto a tornare, affila la tua ascia e rispolvera i vecchi CD di Huey Lewis and the News. Chi sarà
il prossimo Patrick Bateman
? La decisione spetta in gran parte a Luca Guadagnino
che, come annunciato di recente, ha firmato per dirigere una nuova versione cinematografica del bizzarro quanto avvincente romanzo di Bret Easton Ellis.
Visto che la tendenza di Hollywood a realizzare remake e reboot è ancora in atto, era solo questione di tempo
prima di vedere riservare lo stesso trattamento ad American Psycho
. Il film originale del 2000 aveva come protagonista Christian Bale nei panni del banchiere assassino, e la sua interpretazione deliziosamente folle ha praticamente lanciato la sua carriera.
