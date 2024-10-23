Barack Obama rapper: il video virale dell’ex presidente Usa con Eminem (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Al comizio di Barack Obama a Detroit, in Michigan, è arrivato un sostenitore d’eccezione: il rapper Eminem. All’evento a sostegno della candidata alla presidenza degli Stati Uniti Kamala Harris, l’ex presidente Usa, 63 anni, ha omaggiato il rapper, 52. E il video di quel momento ha fatto il giro del mondo. GUARDA LE FOTO Roger Federer, Michelle Obama, Tom Cruise: i famosi che hanno infranto il protocollo royal Obama rapper omaggia Eminem «Ho fatto così tanti comizi, di solito non sono così nervoso come mi sento ora a seguire Eminem», sono state le prime parole sul palco di Obama dopo aver ricevuto l’abbraccio del rapper. E poi: «My palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already mom’s spaghetti». Amica.it - Barack Obama rapper: il video virale dell’ex presidente Usa con Eminem Leggi tutta la notizia su Amica.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Al comizio dia Detroit, in Michigan, è arrivato un sostenitore d’eccezione: il. All’evento a sostegno della candidata alla presidenza degli Stati Uniti Kamala Harris, l’exUsa, 63 anni, ha omaggiato il, 52. E ildi quel momento ha fatto il giro del mondo. GUARDA LE FOTO Roger Federer, Michelle, Tom Cruise: i famosi che hanno infranto il protocollo royalomaggia«Ho fatto così tanti comizi, di solito non sono così nervoso come mi sento ora a seguire», sono state le prime parole sul palco didopo aver ricevuto l’abbraccio del. E poi: «My palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already mom’s spaghetti».

