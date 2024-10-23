Bao Publishing presenta LITTLE MONSTERS – L’epopea di vampiri di Jeff Lemire e Dustin Nguyen (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Fra le macerie del nostro mondo, lasciati a loro stessi, gli unici sopravvissuti sono otto bambini che sono anche dei vampiri.Jeff Lemire esplora il crepuscolo e la sopravvivenza di una civiltà distrutta in questa nuova storia disegnata da Dustin Nguyen, che sarà in Italia per incontrare i lettori e dedicare il volume in anteprima a Lucca Comics & Games presso lo stand BAO Publishing. La maggior parte dei bambini ha paura del buio. Ma non questi.Loro sapevano di dover temere la luce. BAO Publishing è lieta di annunciare l’uscita di LITTLE MONSTERS di Jeff Lemire e Dustin Nguyen. Gli ultimi bambini sulla Terra, che si dà il caso che siano anche vampiri, per tutto il tempo che riescono a ricordare sono stati soli tra le rovine dell’umanità, ma pare che alla fine non lo siano e questa è la notte in cui tutto cambierà. Nerdpool.it - Bao Publishing presenta LITTLE MONSTERS – L’epopea di vampiri di Jeff Lemire e Dustin Nguyen Leggi tutta la notizia su Nerdpool.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Fra le macerie del nostro mondo, lasciati a loro stessi, gli unici sopravvissuti sono otto bambini che sono anche deiesplora il crepuscolo e la sopravvivenza di una civiltà distrutta in questa nuova storia disegnata da, che sarà in Italia per incontrare i lettori e dedicare il volume in anteprima a Lucca Comics & Games presso lo stand BAO. La maggior parte dei bambini ha paura del buio. Ma non questi.Loro sapevano di dover temere la luce. BAOè lieta di annunciare l’uscita didi. Gli ultimi bambini sulla Terra, che si dà il caso che siano anche, per tutto il tempo che riescono a ricordare sono stati soli tra le rovine dell’umanità, ma pare che alla fine non lo siano e questa è la notte in cui tutto cambierà.

