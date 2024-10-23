Bao Publishing presenta LITTLE MONSTERS – L’epopea di vampiri di Jeff Lemire e Dustin Nguyen (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024)
Fra le macerie del nostro mondo, lasciati a loro stessi, gli unici sopravvissuti sono otto bambini che sono anche dei vampiri
.Jeff Lemire
esplora il crepuscolo e la sopravvivenza di una civiltà distrutta in questa nuova storia disegnata da Dustin Nguyen
, che sarà in Italia per incontrare i lettori e dedicare il volume in anteprima a Lucca Comics & Games presso lo stand BAO Publishing
.
La maggior parte dei bambini ha paura del buio. Ma non questi.Loro sapevano di dover temere la luce.
BAO Publishing
è lieta di annunciare l’uscita di LITTLE MONSTERS
di Jeff Lemire
e Dustin Nguyen
.
Gli ultimi bambini sulla Terra, che si dà il caso che siano anche vampiri
, per tutto il tempo che riescono a ricordare sono stati soli tra le rovine dell’umanità, ma pare che alla fine non lo siano e questa è la notte in cui tutto cambierà.
