Bao Publishing presenta LITTLE MONSTERS – L’epopea di vampiri di Jeff Lemire e Dustin Nguyen

Bao Publishing presenta LITTLE MONSTERS – L’epopea di vampiri di Jeff Lemire e Dustin Nguyen (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Fra le macerie del nostro mondo, lasciati a loro stessi, gli unici sopravvissuti sono otto bambini che sono anche dei vampiri.Jeff Lemire esplora il crepuscolo e la sopravvivenza di una civiltà distrutta in questa nuova storia disegnata da Dustin Nguyen, che sarà in Italia per incontrare i lettori e dedicare il volume in anteprima a Lucca Comics & Games presso lo stand BAO Publishing. La maggior parte dei bambini ha paura del buio. Ma non questi.Loro sapevano di dover temere la luce. BAO Publishing è lieta di annunciare l’uscita di LITTLE MONSTERS di Jeff Lemire e Dustin Nguyen. Gli ultimi bambini sulla Terra, che si dà il caso che siano anche vampiri, per tutto il tempo che riescono a ricordare sono stati soli tra le rovine dell’umanità, ma pare che alla fine non lo siano e questa è la notte in cui tutto cambierà.
