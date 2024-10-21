NJPW: L’inglese Robbie X è un nuovo membro del Bullet Club (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Dopo lo scontro con Zack Sabre Jr di Global Wars UK, Robbie X ha vissuto un altro momento a dir poco importante per la sua carriera. Durante l’evento NJPW in collaborazione con la RevPro tenutosi nella città di Londra, Royal Quest, Taiji Ishimori ha introdotto il suo nuovo partner per partecipare all’interno della Junior Tag Legue, appunto Robbie X. L’atleta inglese è quindi a tutti gli effetti un nuovo membro del Bullet Club come dimostrato nel video sottostante. SUPER JR TAG LEAGUE. Robbie X. (@RobbieX) October 20, 2024 Zonawrestling.net - NJPW: L’inglese Robbie X è un nuovo membro del Bullet Club Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Dopo lo scontro con Zack Sabre Jr di Global Wars UK,X ha vissuto un altro momento a dir poco importante per la sua carriera. Durante l’eventoin collaborazione con la RevPro tenutosi nella città di Londra, Royal Quest, Taiji Ishimori ha introdotto il suopartner per partecipare all’interno della Junior Tag Legue, appuntoX. L’atleta inglese è quindi a tutti gli effetti undelcome dimostrato nel video sottostante. SUPER JR TAG LEAGUE.X. (@X) October 20, 2024

