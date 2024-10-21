Zonawrestling.net - NJPW: L’inglese Robbie X è un nuovo membro del Bullet Club
NJPW Royal Quest IV Results (10/20): Zack Sabre Jr vs. SANADA, Hiroshi Tanahashi In Action - NJPW Royal Quest IV Results (10/20): Zack Sabre Jr vs. SANADA, Hiroshi Tanahashi In Action New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its NJPW Royal Quest IV event on October 20 from Crystal Palace National Sports ... (fightful.com)
New Bullet Club Member Revealed At NJPW Royal Quest IV - Bullet Club continued to grow at NJPW Royal Quest IV. At NJPW Royal Quest IV on Taiji Ishimori was set to team up with a mystery partner, who was revealed to be RevPro’s Robbie X. X was wearing a ... (yahoo.com)
Robbie X Joins Bullet Club At NJPW Royal Quest IV - Robbie will team with Ishimori in NJPW Super Junior Tag League. Fans can find the other teams by clicking here. You can find results from around the wrestling world at Fightful's results section. (fightful.com)
