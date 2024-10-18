The Strangers 2: ecco il primo teaser trailer del prossimo sequel horror (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Lionsgate ha diffuso il teaser trailer del secondo capitolo di The Strangers, la trilogia horror con protagonista Madelaine Petsch. Il reboot del franchise The Strangers: Capitolo 1 ha dato il via a una nuova trilogia di film, e la Lionsgate ha finalmente rilasciato il teaser trailer ufficiale di The Strangers: Capitolo 2. Al momento, il capitolo 2 è "in arrivo", senza una data di uscita ufficiale. Il teaser trailer ufficiale di The Strangers 2, che potete guardare di seguito, prosegue la storia del personaggio di Madelaine Petsch, sopravvissuta agli eventi di The Strangers. Il primo film ha ottenuto una classificazione R per "violenza horror, linguaggio e breve uso di droghe". Entrambi i prossimi sequel del Capitolo 1 sono stati Movieplayer.it - The Strangers 2: ecco il primo teaser trailer del prossimo sequel horror Leggi tutta la notizia su Movieplayer.it (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Lionsgate ha diffuso ildel secondo capitolo di The, la trilogiacon protagonista Madelaine Petsch. Il reboot del franchise The: Capitolo 1 ha dato il via a una nuova trilogia di film, e la Lionsgate ha finalmente rilasciato ilufficiale di The: Capitolo 2. Al momento, il capitolo 2 è "in arrivo", senza una data di uscita ufficiale. Ilufficiale di The2, che potete guardare di seguito, prosegue la storia del personaggio di Madelaine Petsch, sopravvissuta agli eventi di The. Ilfilm ha ottenuto una classificazione R per "violenza, linguaggio e breve uso di droghe". Entrambi i prossimidel Capitolo 1 sono stati

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

La trilogia di The Strangers si rinnova: rilasciato il teaser di Capitolo 2 - Il franchise di "The Strangers" torna con "Capitolo 2", un sequel che esplora la paura e la violenza, promettendo una narrazione audace e approfondita, previsto per l'autunno 2024. (ecodelcinema.com)

The Strangers 2: ecco il primo teaser trailer del prossimo sequel horror - Lionsgate ha diffuso il teaser trailer del secondo capitolo di The Strangers, la trilogia horror con protagonista Madelaine Petsch. (movieplayer.it)

First The Strangers: Chapter 2 Teaser Reveals What’s Next for the Trilogy - The Strangers fans were given the first glimpse of what could be next for the franchise thanks to a first teaser for The Strangers: Chapter 2 being released today. Since the early phases of the reboot ... (comicbook.com)