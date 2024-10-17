Donald Trump sarà ospite del podcast di Undertaker (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Gli appassionati della Attitude Era probabilmente già lo sanno, e non si perdono nemmeno una puntata: dopo il suo ritiro dal ring, Undertaker ha deciso da qualche tempo di creare il suo podcast, Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, in cui ogni settimana racconta storie della sua carriera, oltre a commentare le storyline dell’attuale WWE. Gli episodi sono sempre molto interessanti, ricchi di aneddoti ma anche di opinioni forti, che spesso fanno discutere per la visione old school del Deadman rispetto a tanti aspetti del wrestling moderno. Ma stando alle ultime indiscrezioni, il prossimo episodio del podcast sarà probabilmente il più chiacchierato. Trump prossimo ospite del podcast Secondo quanto riporta Alex Isenstadt, giornalista del portale americano Politico, il prossimo ospite del podcast sarà nientemeno che l’ex presidente Donald Trump. Zonawrestling.net - Donald Trump sarà ospite del podcast di Undertaker Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Gli appassionati della Attitude Era probabilmente già lo sanno, e non si perdono nemmeno una puntata: dopo il suo ritiro dal ring,ha deciso da qualche tempo di creare il suo, Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, in cui ogni settimana racconta storie della sua carriera, oltre a commentare le storyline dell’attuale WWE. Gli episodi sono sempre molto interessanti, ricchi di aneddoti ma anche di opinioni forti, che spesso fanno discutere per la visione old school del Deadman rispetto a tanti aspetti del wrestling moderno. Ma stando alle ultime indiscrezioni, il prossimo episodio delprobabilmente il più chiacchierato.prossimodelSecondo quanto riporta Alex Isenstadt, giornalista del portale americano Politico, il prossimodelnientemeno che l’ex presidente

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Shawn Michaels' 5 Best WWE WrestleMania Matches - There might not be another pro wrestling star as synonymous with an event quite like Shawn Michaels is to WrestleMania. WWE's premier pay-per-view event has bee ... (si.com)

The Undertaker Discusses Interaction With WWE's Gunther, Prospect Of Working With Him - WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has wrestled some of the industry's biggest legends, but he'd have loved to have faced GUNTHER in his prime. (wrestlinginc.com)

The Undertaker On The Evolution Of Wrestling, Matt Hardy Talks Shane Gregory Helms - During a recent edition of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, The Undertaker discussed how wrestling has changed through the years. (ewrestlingnews.com)