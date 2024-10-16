Netflix rivela il trailer e la data di uscita di Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Il duo più amato dello stop-motion torna sullo schermo per una nuovissima avventura. Sulla scia di Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget dell’anno scorso, Netflix e Aardman si uniscono ancora una volta per un nuovo film di Wallace &; Gromit, che uscirà sul servizio di streaming tra pochi mesi. Netflix ha svelato il primo trailer di Wallace &; Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, offrendo ai fan il primo sguardo al ritorno di questi amati personaggi. Inoltre, Netflix ha rivelato che Vengeance Most Fowl verrà rilasciato sul servizio a livello globale (tranne che nel Regno Unito e in Irlanda) il 3 gennaio. Forse l’elemento più emozionante di Vengeance Most Fowl è che presenterà il tanto atteso ritorno del classico cattivo di Wallace &; Gromit Feathers McGraw. Metropolitanmagazine.it - Netflix rivela il trailer e la data di uscita di Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Leggi tutta la notizia su Metropolitanmagazine.it (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Il duo più amato dello stop-motion torna sullo schermo per una nuovissima avventura. Sulla scia di Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget dell’anno scorso,e Aardman si uniscono ancora una volta per un nuovo film di, che uscirà sul servizio di streaming tra pochi mesi.ha svelato il primodi, offrendo ai fan il primo sguardo al ritorno di questi amati personaggi. Inoltre,hato cheverrà rilasciato sul servizio a livello globale (tranne che nel Regno Unito e in Irlanda) il 3 gennaio. Forse l’elemento più emozionante diè che presenterà il tanto atteso ritorno del classico cattivo diFeathers McGraw.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl teaser - Here's the teaser trailer for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, the latest film in the franchise which is due to air on BBC One on Christmas Eve. It will be the sixth Wallace & Gromit film, the ... (chortle.co.uk)

BBC teases new Wallace & Gromit film with first-look trailer - The BBC has released the first trailer for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. The upcoming film will see the return of villainous penguin Feathers McGraw, who first appeared in 1993's The Wrong ... (digitalspy.com)

Feathers McGraw Is Back And Wants Revenge In First WALLACE & GROMIT: VENGEANCE MOST FOWL Trailer And Poster - Netflix has released the first trailer and poster for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, and they put the spotlight on the returning Feathers McGraw as the iconic villain looks to take his ... (comicbookmovie.com)