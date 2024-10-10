Fivecast launches Discovery to tackle global threats with OSINT innovation. (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/



Responding directly to an increased global threat environment, Fivecast, the global provider of market-leading open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions, has announced the launch of a Discovery solution that empowers analysts and investigators across both the Government and Corporate sectors to uncover intelligence insights faster to help protect communities and businesses. Fivecast Discovery automates and accelerates the processes of digital footprinting, information verification and identity resolution. These capabilities significantly enhance the crucial initial stages of intelligence investigations which can typically be impeded by huge data volumes, complex threats and resource constraints, causing insights to be missed. Learn more here.

