“Please, feel free to share”: tra maschere e bugie (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Debutta il 7, 8 e 9 ottobre 2024 al Teatro Belli di Trastevere “Please, feel free to share”, il nuovo spettacolo di Rachel Causer, per la regia di Dafne Rubini e con Martina Gatto. Dopo “Cioccolato all’Arancia” e “See Primark And Die”, Martina Gatto torna ad essere la protagonista di un monologo: una commedia divertente, ma che anche stimola la riflessione, esplorando i confini della condivisione personale nell’era digitale. Lo spettacolo si inserisce all’interno della rassegna teatrale TREND nuove frontiere della scena britannica – XXIII edizione, che vuole offrire una profonda e sfaccettata prospettiva sulla condizione femminile. La storia raccontata in “Please, feel free to share” Martina Gatto veste i panni di Alex, protagonista di “Please, feel free to share”. La ragazza è una consulente web e social media con una dipendenza tanto per il cellulare quanto per le bugie. Dailyshowmagazine.com - “Please, feel free to share”: tra maschere e bugie Leggi tutta la notizia su Dailyshowmagazine.com (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Debutta il 7, 8 e 9 ottobre 2024 al Teatro Belli di Trastevere “to”, il nuovo spettacolo di Rachel Causer, per la regia di Dafne Rubini e con Martina Gatto. Dopo “Cioccolato all’Arancia” e “See Primark And Die”, Martina Gatto torna ad essere la protagonista di un monologo: una commedia divertente, ma che anche stimola la riflessione, esplorando i confini della condivisione personale nell’era digitale. Lo spettacolo si inserisce all’interno della rassegna teatrale TREND nuove frontiere della scena britannica – XXIII edizione, che vuole offrire una profonda e sfaccettata prospettiva sulla condizione femminile. La storia raccontata in “to” Martina Gatto veste i panni di Alex, protagonista di “to”. La ragazza è una consulente web e social media con una dipendenza tanto per il cellulare quanto per le

Notizie da altre fonti

Le notizie su: qui puoi trovare articoli correlati e contenuti simili da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

5 Best SEO Courses With Certificates in 2024: Master Search Engine Optimization - Looking to boost your SEO skills? Discover the 5 best SEO courses with certificates to help you master search engine optimization in 2024. (techopedia.com)

Former Syrian refugee brings healing and recovery to trauma survivors - Social entrepreneur Jin Davod developed an innovative online platform that has provided thousands of refugees in Türkiye and elsewhere with access to free mental health services. (unhcr.org)

Crazy A/C Guy partners, Lennox donates $15k A/C Unit to Whitewright woman - A national initiative called “Feel the Love” came as an utter shock to Kellye Collins when she found out Crazy A/C Guy would be installing a new unit in her home for free. (kxii.com)