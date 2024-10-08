Comingsoon.it - The Apprentice, Jeremy Strong, solo attori gay per ruoli di persone gay? "Sono un po' all'antica, ma la richiesta è valida"
Jeremy Strong says its ‘absolutely valid’ to criticise his gay role in Trump biopic - Jeremy Strong says its ‘absolutely valid’ to criticise his gay role in Trump biopic - The actor plays LGBT+ attorney Roy Cohn in a new film about Donald Trump ... (msn.com)
The Apprentice review: Donald Trump biopic humanises former president but that’s as it should be - The Apprentice faces a few obstacles, but it at least avoids the mistake of being one-dimensional and judgmental without consideration. (thenightly.com.au)
Jeremy Strong Understands Criticism Of Straight Actors Playing Gay: “It’s Absolutely Valid” - Jeremy Strong has chimed in on the long-running discourse around casting straight actors in gay roles. After portraying Donald Trump‘s gay mentor Roy Cohn in The Apprentice, premiering Oct. 11 in ... (ca.news.yahoo.com)Video di Tendenza