Comingsoon.it di 8 ott 2024

The Apprentice Jeremy Strong solo attori gay per ruoli di persone gay? Sono un po' all' antica ma la richiesta è valida

The Apprentice, Jeremy Strong, solo attori gay per ruoli di persone gay? "Sono un po' all'antica, ma la richiesta è valida" (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) In The <Strong>ApprenticeStrong>, la storia di un giovane Donald Trump, <Strong>JeremyStrong> Strong interpreta il suo mentore Roy Cohn, segretamente gay. L'attore è eterosessuale, ma per il Los Angeles Times ha una risposta insolitamente moderata a un dibattito che infiamma gli animi.
The Apprentice, Jeremy Strong, solo attori gay per ruoli di persone gay? "Sono un po' all'antica, ma la richiesta è valida"

