The Apprentice, Jeremy Strong, solo attori gay per ruoli di persone gay? "Sono un po' all'antica, ma la richiesta è valida" (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) In The <Strong>Apprentice Strong>, la storia di un giovane Donald Trump, <Strong>Jeremy Strong> Strong interpreta il suo mentore Roy Cohn, segretamente gay. L'attore è eterosessuale, ma per il Los Angeles Times ha una risposta insolitamente moderata a un dibattito che infiamma gli animi. Comingsoon.it - The Apprentice, Jeremy Strong, solo attori gay per ruoli di persone gay? "Sono un po' all'antica, ma la richiesta è valida" Leggi tutta la notizia su Comingsoon.it (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) In The <>Apprentice Strong>, la storia di un giovane Donald Trump, <>Jeremy Strong>interpreta il suo mentore Roy Cohn, segretamente. L'attore è eterosessuale, ma per il Los Angeles Times ha una risposta insolitamente moderata a un dibattito che infiamma gli animi.

Jeremy Strong says its ‘absolutely valid’ to criticise his gay role in Trump biopic - Jeremy Strong says its ‘absolutely valid’ to criticise his gay role in Trump biopic - The actor plays LGBT+ attorney Roy Cohn in a new film about Donald Trump ... (msn.com)

The Apprentice review: Donald Trump biopic humanises former president but that’s as it should be - The Apprentice faces a few obstacles, but it at least avoids the mistake of being one-dimensional and judgmental without consideration. (thenightly.com.au)

Jeremy Strong Understands Criticism Of Straight Actors Playing Gay: “It’s Absolutely Valid” - Jeremy Strong has chimed in on the long-running discourse around casting straight actors in gay roles. After portraying Donald Trump‘s gay mentor Roy Cohn in The Apprentice, premiering Oct. 11 in ... (ca.news.yahoo.com)