Peaty: «Il nuoto per me è come scalare l’Everest, perdere ti spinge a scoprire chi sei. Come nell’alpinismo» (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) Il Guardian ha intervistato ancora una volta Adam Peaty, nuotatore olimpico specialista nello stile rana. A Parigi è arrivato secondo dietro Martinenghi nella finale dei 50 metri. Un tempo, probabilmente, l’inglese sarebbe andato su tutte le furie. Tant’è che il Guardiano ricorda. “Una volta disse che «il secondo posto, per me, è uguale a perdere»“. Adesso ha raggiunta una maturità tale da fare invidia a un monaco buddista. Peaty: «A definirmi non è una medaglia. Essere una brava persona mi definisce» Si sente ancora così positivo e filosofico riguardo all’argento vinto a Parigi? «Assolutamente. Col passare del tempo, arriva più saggezza. Ho fatto tutto quello che potevo con le carte che mi sono state date. Ma ovviamente ci sono momenti in cui ti chiedi: ‘E se facessi questo o quello? ‘Sei un po’ deluso perché ci sono 0,02 di secondo tra l’argento e l’oro». Peaty ride. Ilnapolista.it - Peaty: «Il nuoto per me è come scalare l’Everest, perdere ti spinge a scoprire chi sei. Come nell’alpinismo» Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilnapolista.it (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) Il Guardian ha intervistato ancora una volta Adam, nuotatore olimpico specialista nello stile rana. A Parigi è arrivato secondo dietro Martinenghi nella finale dei 50 metri. Un tempo, probabilmente, l’inglese sarebbe andato su tutte le furie. Tant’è che il Guardiano ricorda. “Una volta disse che «il secondo posto, per me, è uguale a»“. Adesso ha raggiunta una maturità tale da fare invidia a un monaco buddista.: «A definirmi non è una medaglia. Essere una brava persona mi definisce» Si sente ancora così positivo e filosofico riguardo all’argento vinto a Parigi? «Assolutamente. Col passare del tempo, arriva più saggezza. Ho fatto tutto quello che potevo con le carte che mi sono state date. Ma ovviamente ci sono momenti in cui ti chiedi: ‘E se facessi questo o quello? ‘Sei un po’ deluso perché ci sono 0,02 di secondo tra l’argento e l’oro».ride.

