Moa ospite su Unplugged Playlist | Musica Impegno Sociale e Successi in TV

Leggi tutta la notizia su dailyshowmagazine

(Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Nel nuovo episodio del podcast, abbiamo l’onore di ospitare Moa Martina, finalista del concorso Music for Change e protagonista di diverse esperienze televisive di successo come X Factor e Dalla Strada al Palco. In questo episodio, Moa ci porta dentro il suo mondole, condividendo con noi la sua passione per lacome strumento di cambiamento. Durante l’intervista, racconta il suo percorso artistico, il suosu temi di grande attualità come l’immigrazione e i diritti delle donne, e come queste esperienze l’abbiano arricchita sia personalmente che professionalmente. Non perdetevi questa puntata di, disponibile su Spotify e Speaker, per scoprire come Moa Martina utilizza la sua arte per affrontare tematiche complesse e trasmettere messaggi potenti attraverso le sue canzoni.