Moa ospite su Unplugged Playlist: Musica, Impegno Sociale e Successi in TV (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Nel nuovo episodio del podcast Unplugged Playlist, abbiamo l’onore di ospitare Moa Martina, finalista del concorso Music for Change e protagonista di diverse esperienze televisive di successo come X Factor e Dalla Strada al Palco. In questo episodio, Moa ci porta dentro il suo mondo Musicale, condividendo con noi la sua passione per la Musica come strumento di cambiamento Sociale. Durante l’intervista, racconta il suo percorso artistico, il suo Impegno su temi di grande attualità come l’immigrazione e i diritti delle donne, e come queste esperienze l’abbiano arricchita sia personalmente che professionalmente. Non perdetevi questa puntata di Unplugged Playlist, disponibile su Spotify e Speaker, per scoprire come Moa Martina utilizza la sua arte per affrontare tematiche complesse e trasmettere messaggi potenti attraverso le sue canzoni.Leggi tutta la notizia su dailyshowmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
- Dusty Heart returns to Grand Marais to play Unplugged event - Folk duo Dusty Heart is set to return to the North Shore for a show at North House Folk School. The duo of Barbara Jean Meyers and Molly Dean, backed up by the Minneapolis trio Alpha Consumer, will ... wtip
- The Penny Peaches to perform at North House Unplugged - The Penny Peaches are a Minnesota-based musical duo of sisters Hattie and Grace Peach with stellar harmonies and a sound that has been called “like the Swedish sister duo First Aid Kit without the ... wtip
- Shilpa Rao treats her fans with an unplugged version of Devara hit romantic song ‘Dheere Dheere’ - The much-anticipated film Devara, starring Man of Masses NTR Jr, is already making waves, and the romantic track Dheere Dheere is leading the charge. Sung by Shilpa Rao and composed by Anirudh ... tellychakkar
Video Moa ospiteVideo Moa ospite