Dave Meltzer: “Vince McMahon ha tentato di acquistare il documentario Netflix per distruggerlo” (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Vince McMahon è una figura leggendaria e la sua vita è degna di un film, motivo per cui non sorprende che il documentario su di lui prodotto da Netflix sia così atteso. Curiosamente, Vince McMahon ha anche tentato di acquistare il documentario. La docuserie Netflix “Mr. McMahon”, sarà disponibile dal 25 settembre 2024. La serie in sei episodi esplorerà a fondo le innumerevoli controversie che hanno caratterizzato la vita di McMahon nel corso degli anni. Parlando su “Wrestling Observer Radio”, Dave Meltzer ha rivelato che Vince McMahon ha cercato di comprare il suo stesso documentario per impedirne l’uscita. McMahon, infatti, avrebbe capito che il documentario non rispecchiava le sue aspettative, spingendolo a fare tentativi per bloccarne la distribuzione.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
