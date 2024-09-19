Chi è Sean “Diddy” Combs e perché è stato arrestato? I reati sessuali e l’incriminazione di Puff Daddy (Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Sean “Diddy” Combs è maggiormente conosciuto con il soprannome di Puff Daddy. Oltre che essere un rapper, è un produttore musicale e imprenditore statunitense. Fondatore della Bad Boy Records, etichetta discografica che ha lanciato numerosi artisti come i The Notorious B.I.G., è stato colui che ha scoperto musicalmente Usher e Mary J. Blidge e tanti altri numerosi artisti hip hop. Tra gli innumerevoli riconoscimenti, si è portato a casa tre prestigiosi Grammy Awards e due MTV Video Music Awards. Nato ad Harlem e cresciuto a Mount Vernon a New York, ha iniziato da zero. Dopo un anno di stage non retribuito presso una casa discografica e grazie a conoscenze, è riuscito a fondare una potente etichetta discografica, simbolo del genere hip hop e Rhytm and Blues.Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworldNotizie su altre fonti
