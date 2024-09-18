Katie Leung entra nel cast di Bridgerton 4

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024)neldi4 La star di Harry Pottersi unirà aldiper la quarta stagione.si unisce alla serie di successo di Netflix nei panni di Lady Araminta Gun, due volte sposata e due volte vedova. L’attrice asiatico-scozzese ha interpretato la strega Corvonero Cho Chang negli iconici film della Warner Bros. Da allora ha recitato in numerose serie TV, interpretando i ruoli di DC Blair Ferguson in Annika e Ash in The Peripheral.sarà Lady Araminta Gun in4 I creatori didescrivono il nuovo personaggio come “favoloso, perspicace e schietto”. Lady Araminta è madre di due ragazze che faranno il loro debutto nei prossimi episodi, Michelle Mao nei panni di Rosamund Li e Isabella Wei nei panni di Posy Li, e sentirà la pressione di far sposare almeno una di loro.