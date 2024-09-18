Katie Leung entra nel cast di Bridgerton 4 (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) Katie Leung entra nel cast di Bridgerton 4 La star di Harry Potter Katie Leung si unirà al cast di Bridgerton per la quarta stagione. Leung si unisce alla serie di successo di Netflix nei panni di Lady Araminta Gun, due volte sposata e due volte vedova. L’attrice asiatico-scozzese ha interpretato la strega Corvonero Cho Chang negli iconici film della Warner Bros. Da allora ha recitato in numerose serie TV, interpretando i ruoli di DC Blair Ferguson in Annika e Ash in The Peripheral. Katie Leung sarà Lady Araminta Gun in Bridgerton 4 I creatori di Bridgerton descrivono il nuovo personaggio come “favoloso, perspicace e schietto”. Lady Araminta è madre di due ragazze che faranno il loro debutto nei prossimi episodi, Michelle Mao nei panni di Rosamund Li e Isabella Wei nei panni di Posy Li, e sentirà la pressione di far sposare almeno una di loro.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
