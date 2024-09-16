Make the exorcist fall in love 1 – Un dovere irrinunciabile (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) Tra sogni e doveri che si frappongono nella vita di un ragazzino, di mezzo c’è l’affetto. In Make the exorcist fall in love 1, scritto da Aruma Arima e disegnato da Masuku Fukuyama, edito da Panini Planet Manga, ci addentreremo in un universo paranormale, abbastanza nuovo seppur con i suoi difetti, in cui il protagonista dovrà bilanciare i suoi sogni e doveri. Make the exorcist fall in love 1 – Arima, Fukuyama; Panini Planet Manga I doveri della speranza dell’umanità Un cuore rabbioso ha spesso bisogno soltanto di amore, e il ragazzino designato come “speranza dell’umanità” contro satana, addestrato dalla chiesa per obbedire e servirla a costo anche della propria vita, desidera vivere.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
