Make the exorcist fall in love 1 – Un dovere irrinunciabile

(Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) Tra sogni e doveri che si frappongono nella vita di un ragazzino, di mezzo c’è l’affetto. Inthein1, scritto da Aruma Arima e disegnato da Masuku Fukuyama, edito da Panini Planet Manga, ci addentreremo in un universo paranormale, abbastanza nuovo seppur con i suoi difetti, in cui il protagonista dovrà bilanciare i suoi sogni e doveri.thein1 – Arima, Fukuyama; Panini Planet Manga I doveri della speranza dell’umanità Un cuore rabbioso ha spesso bisogno soltanto di amore, e il ragazzino designato come “speranza dell’umanità” contro satana, addestrato dalla chiesa per obbedire e servirla a costo anche della propria vita, desidera vivere.