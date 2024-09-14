Kitty Scott Claus prende in giro Nehellenia: “Vacca ingrata” / “Margherita pizza” – la sua reazione (Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) Kitty Scott Claus e Nehellenia ora, stando alle parole della romana, sembrerebbero essere amiche, ma durante le registrazioni di Global All Stars la britannica ha più volte palesato il proprio malumore nei suoi confronti. L’ha chiamata “Miss Italy”, “Dolores Umbridge”, “Vacca ingrata” e quando RuPaul ha chiesto a Nehellenia un suo slogan, la britannica ha risposto al posto suo: “Margherita pizza” scimmiottandone l’accento. Insomma, non si è certo rivelata essere miss simpatia. Not Ru dying at Margherita pizza this is gonna haunt Nehellenia I’m crying #globalallstars pic.twitter.com/9cbx4lub3Z — gio (@giohalliwell) September 13, 2024 She was right pic.twitter.Leggi tutta la notizia su biccyNotizie su altre fonti
Questo, ad esempio, è un tweet che torna virale a ogni puntata di Global All Stars quando, puntualmente, le queens di America, UK e Australia vengono esaltate a discapito delle altre.
"Quelle persone che dicono che c'è favoritismo non si rendono conto che, giudicandoci prima di Global All Stars, i giudici e RuPaul sanno esattamente cosa cercare. Global All Stars, ennesimo spin off di RuPaul's Drag Race, è giunto alla sesta puntata e molti fan hanno notato un favoritismo di RuPaul nei confronti di tutte le regine madrelingua inglese che lei stessa ha scelto e giudicato nei loro rispettivi spin off.
