16th Sun Tzu Cultural Tourism Festival Opens in Guangrao County, Dongying City (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Dongying, China, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
On Sept. 9, the 16th Sun Tzu Cultural Tourism Festival opened in Guangrao County, Dongying City, Shandong Province. This year's Festival is hosted by the Dongying Municipal People's Government under the theme "Gathering in Sun Tzu's Hometown for Cultural Celebration." The Festival aims to explore the contemporary significance of Sun Tzu culture and promote its preservation, innovation and development. At the opening ceremony, a series of exciting Cultural performances were held, interspersed with presentations highlighting Dongying City's Cultural Tourism resources. Awards were presented to winners of Sun Tzu culture-themed works. The Festival began on Sept. 9 and will run until the end of October.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
