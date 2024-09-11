Friends Cup, nel weekend il torneo riservato alla categoria Esordienti. In campo le nostre promesse e quelle di tante big (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Atalanta, Fiorentina, Empoli, Roma, Perugia, Asd Invictus lam, Levante Azzurro, Calciomania, Virtus Andria, Esperia Monopoli e Salesiana Vigor. Sono le 12 squadre che, assieme all’Union Picena Calcio, si contenderanno la 13ª edizione della Friends Cup di Potenza Picena, in programma da sabato a domenica. Il torneo è organizzato dalla società potentina e dal Comune, ed è rivolto alle categoria Esordienti 2013. "Un torneo che ci rende orgogliosi. Ringraziamo l’Union Picena – ha commentato Giuseppe Castagna, vicesindaco con delega allo sport – che fa un lavoro importantissimo per l’organizzare l’iniziativa, ma non solo. Preziosa è l’attività portata avanti tutto l’anno con i ragazzi, tra cui il settore paralimpico".Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- World's First “100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS” Exhibition at Victoria Dockside, K11 Art and Cultural District, Drives Surge of 30% in Footfall and 60% in Tourist Sales at K11 MUSEA During the Opening Weekend - Victoria Dockside has staged an array of large-scale cultural and art events, boosting the district's ranking to become the top must-visit landmark in Hong Kong for overnight visitors in the recently released Visitor Profile Report 2023 by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB). The series of large-scale events have been key in propelling overall sales and footfall at K11 MUSEA to reach new heights since its opening, highlighted by a notable 40% year-on-year increase during the second half of 2023. liberoquotidiano
- She was 29 and in the prime of her life... just 10 days later she was dead - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ... msn
- A visit to the Great American Beer Hall in Medford - Find craft beer, crab pizza, jumbo screens, and live music at the new 17,000-square-foot venue, which just opened but already has the crowds rolling in, kids and dogs in tow. bostonglobe
- The Barbie Brick is a blessing for us all – not just the kids - “Nothing beats spending real time together,” gushes the blurb for phone manufacturer HMD’s Barbie Phone ... telegraph.co.uk
Video Friends CupVideo Friends Cup