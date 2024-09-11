Friends Cup nel weekend il torneo riservato alla categoria Esordienti In campo le nostre promesse e quelle di tante big

Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidiano

(Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Atalanta, Fiorentina, Empoli, Roma, Perugia, Asd Invictus lam, Levante Azzurro, Calciomania, Virtus Andria, Esperia Monopoli e Salesiana Vigor. Sono le 12 squadre che, assieme all’Union Picena Calcio, si contenderanno la 13ª edizione dellaCup di Potenza Picena, in programma da sabato a domenica. Ilè organizzato dsocietà potentina e dal Comune, ed è rivolto alle2013. "Unche ci rende orgogliosi. Ringraziamo l’Union Picena – ha commentato Giuseppe Castagna, vicesindaco con delega allo sport – che fa un lavoro importantissimo per l’organizzare l’iniziativa, ma non solo. Preziosa è l’attività portata avanti tutto l’anno con i ragazzi, tra cui il settore paralimpico".