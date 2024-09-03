Eton Solutions Launches EtonGPT™, World's First Generative AI Platform for Family Offices (Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Eton Solutions, a leader in comprehensive wealth management ERP systems for Family Offices has announced the launch of EtonGPT™ the World's First GenAI module for Family Offices globally. EtonGPT™ integrates the powerful transactional capabilities of Eton Solution's ERP Platform, with sophisticated conversational AI functionalities. Eton Solutions will enable the majority of the 750 families on AtlasFive® to benefit from EtonGPT™. It will be available exclusively to AtlasFive® users to enhance the productivity of their Family Offices. EtonGPT™ will improve Family office operations by seamlessly integrating data stored in documents with transaction data on AtlasFive®, thereby helping streamline processes and lead to a boost in productivity.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Eton Solutions Launches EtonGPTtm, World's First Generative AI Platform for Family Offices - Eton Solutions, a leader in comprehensive wealth management ERP systems for family offices has announced the launch of EtonGPTtm the world's first GenAI module for family offices globally. EtonGPTtm ... lelezard
